NDC Deputy Youth Organizer jabs President Akufo Addo for naming a project after himself

NDC Deputy National Youth Organiser, Edem Agbana

The Deputy Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana has thrown shades at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for naming a project that he (Akufo-Addo) commissioned on August 13, 2020.



President Akufo-Addo commissioned 75 greenhouses and an Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre at Dawhenya in Greater Accra Region which he christened the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Entrepreneurial and Innovations Centre in Dawhenya, Greater Accra.



However, Edem Agbana sees the naming of the center after the president as ridiculous.



In a social media post sighted by GhanaVanguard.com, Edem wrote; "Akufo Addo is ridiculously desperate. He named the SHS graduates 'Akufo Addo Graduates', now he is naming buildings after himself".



Edem also added that if Former President John Dramani Mahama had wanted to name his infrastructure projects after himself; Ghana would have had 'Mahama' on hundreds of projects across the length and breadth of the country.









