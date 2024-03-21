NDC Deputy Director of Traders and Artisans Network cautions against dubious means of securing power

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: Bilal Muazu Sulemana, Contributor

Bilal Muazu Sulemana, the Deputy Director of the Traders and Artisans Network of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned members of his party particularly the youth, against adopting dubious means of advancing in life.



Bilal Muazu Sulemana, who is a former Bono East Regional Youth Organiser, emphasized that resorting to questionable means for political gain shouldn’t become an option for the youth, as it undermines the principles of democracy and the quest for competent leadership.



"Killing for power is a national embarrassment and should not be tolerated in Ghana," Bilal declared, urging NDC members to uphold the party's values of integrity and respect for human life.



Expressing concern over rumours surrounding the deaths of the MP for Ejusu and the Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, he called upon the leadership and supporters of the NDC to remain vigilant and reject any form of violence or foul play.



Speaking to some session of the party youth on March 19, 2024, he stressed the importance of the NDC setting a positive example for the nation and the world, particularly in promoting discipline and strengthening democracy within political parties.



"For the NDC, power should be a means to advance democracy and foster development for all Ghanaians, rather than a tool for violence and victimization," he affirmed.



Furthermore, Bilal emphasized the need for unity and solidarity within the NDC ranks, underscoring that a cohesive party is essential for securing victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.