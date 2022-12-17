NDC Decides: Women encouraged to contest 'prominent' positions

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Minister for Tourism, and prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Zita Benson, has encouraged females in the party to be more involved in the mainstream running of the party at the national level.



According to her, women should not believe they can only lead the party in the capacity of National Women’s Organizer only.



“I wish we had more women in the contest. Yes, we have some women contesting for deputy position. I wish women would also contest in the main positions as well,” she told Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefah-Danquah at the special coverage of the 10th NDC National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Citing the National Organizer position as an example, she argues women are great organizers and best fit the position. “We have the organizational skills and I will contest for that position in the next election.



I will encourage my sisters not to leave these positions to the men only, they’re for women as well. We need more women on board.”



The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has witnessed a total of 8,964 delegates from across the country.



The Congress is ongoing (December 17, 2022) at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The party is confident the elections should be completed and results declared today.





