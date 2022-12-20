NDC Decides: Henry Osei Akoto congratulates Joseph Yamin for winning national organiser

Politics of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: FAMOUS SENU

Henry Osei Akoto has congratulated Hon. Joseph Yamin for coming out victorious after the NDC national executive elections.



The NDC internal national executives elections took place on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium.



After a hot contest for the position of National Organiser, Hon. Joseph Yamin was victorious out of the seven contestants.



Henry Osei Akoto, whose dream was to become the NDC National Organiser shattered but the NDC party man did not end it there.



He sent a congratulatory message to the executive elected by the delegates and assured them of his continued support of the NDC.



He wrote, "congratulations to Joseph Yamin for becoming victorious after the 10th National Delegate Congress."



"The delegates have spoken and must respect that, I will give him all my support for the benefit of the NDC"



Henry Osei Akoto also revealed that he is fulfilled that at least, the National Organizer is from the Ashanti Region.



According to him, this is a very strategic way to keep the fire blazing for the NDC in the stronghold of the NPP.



Indeed, there are lots of human resources in the Ashanti Region for the NDC and the ability of Hon. Joseph Yamin to work hand in hand with the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Henry Osei Akoto and other party stakeholders within the region will bring unprecedented results for the NDC.