NDC Decides: Former MP wins Damongo NDC primaries

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Savannah Region



Former Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Adam Mutakilu has won the NDC primaries to become the party's Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 elections.



The former legislature won the keenly contested internal election after garnering 483 votes out of 798 valid votes cast.



His contender who is a private legal practitioner, Baba Sadique Zankawah garnered a total of 315 votes.



The total number of rejected ballots recorded at the end of Parliamentary primaries was 4.



In an interview, Adam Mutakilu who emerged victorious pledged to court the support of his contender for victory come 2024.



"Certainly, I need his support to be able to win back our Parliamentary seat for the NDC come 2024," he said.



On his part, Baba Sadique Zankawah pledged his commitment and readiness for the elected candidate.



"The party is bigger than any of us and apart from that he is my brother and we have worked together since 2006. So he has my support and that of my team ahead of the 2024 elections."



In the presidential primaries, John Dramani Mahama garnered 771 votes against Kojo Bonsu's 11 whiles and the total rejected ballots recorded stood at 21.