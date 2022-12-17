NDC Congress: Mahama leads minute's silence for Prof Kwesi Botchwey

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paid its respect to the former Minister for Finance and statesman, Prof Kwesi Botchwey, who died on November 19, 2022.



The former President John Dramani Mahama, at the party’s ongoing elective congress, at the Accra Sports Stadium, after remembering some fallen members of the party and Ghanaians who had lost their lives in the 2020 elections called on the delegates to stand up and observe a minute of silence for late Prof Kwesi Botchwey.



All the delegates, in their 1000s, were up and in a somber moment and paid their last respect to Ghana’s longest-serving finance minister.



Prof Kwesi Botchwey passed on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at age 78.



Prof Botchwey, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is well respected by Ghanaians across the political divide.



Profile of the late Prof Kwesi Botchwey:



Prof Kwesi Botchwey was born on 3 September 1944. He attended his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana.



Later on, he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Ghana and then a Master of Laws degree at Yale Law School in the USA.



The late economist and finance minister held a doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School in the USA.



Prior to becoming a finance minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was a lecturer at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the University of Ghana.



He also served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.



Prof. Botchwey had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.



He also served as an advisor to the UNDP‘s UN Special Initiative on Africa and an advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).



IB/MA



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/MA