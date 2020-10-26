Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 October 2020

NDC Communications officer, 4 others declared wanted after attacking a police station

Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak with some of the NDC supporters at the police station

The police administration is on a manhunt for Asawase Constituency Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) among others who allegedly stormed the Suame police station on Saturday, 24 October 2020, and “verbally and physically” attacked the officers on duty.



The Ashanti regional police command is asking the suspects led by one Tony Aidoo to report themselves to the police latest by Monday, October 26, 2020, to demand a release of ten suspects who they say are their members.



“The Police Command has seen a video footage of the incident circulating on social media, of the persons who went to the Suame Police Station to perpetuate that act, especially one Yakubu Tony Aidoo of NDC and others, who were seen in the video hitting the counter at the Charge Office” a statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, PRO of the Ashanti Regional Police Command said.



The Ashanti Regional Police Command embarked on a special police operation and arrested a number of suspected criminals to assist with the police investigation in response to recent cases of armed robberies within the metropolis.



“The Command also acted on intelligence in respect of suspected criminals whose names came up during the investigation and conducted swoops within the metropolis and apprehended the same.”



Subsequent to these arrests, some persons, who claim to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase Constituency, besieged the Suame Police Station and demanded the release of these suspects.



According to the statement from the Police, “They attacked the police officers on duty, verbally and physically.”



“The Police officers on duty exhibited extreme professionalism and managed to bring the situation to normalcy without any incident”.





