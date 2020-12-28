General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC Chairman who allegedly stabbed NPP supporters gets bail

File photo depicting stabbing

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South constituency, Prosper Akamani, who was detained for allegedly stabbing some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been released on bail.



According to a Joy News report, Prosper Akamani has been granted bail of GH¢20,000 with two sureties.



Reports indicate that after the declaration of the 2020 presidential election results for the constituency, Mr Akamani allegedly stabbed two NPP supporters at Dadiase for jubilating in his presence.



Aketai Frank and one other sustained various degrees of injury and were admitted to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital.



Mr Akamani went into hiding after the incident but he was found and detained by police.



He appeared before the Nkwanta South Magistrate Court on Wednesday, December 16, where His Lordship Baba Issaku Iddi granted him bail.



According to the Joy News report, his lawyer, Jacob Tapunjah, said after the hearing that the accusations made against Prosper Akamani have no judicial basis.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.