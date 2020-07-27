General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

NDC Chairman questions Akufo-Addo's human right credentials

NDC Chairman for Ayawaso West constituency, Bismark Ayertey

National Democracy Congress Chairman for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Bismark Aboobi Ayertey has questioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's credibility as a human rights lawyer.



To him, it begets sound reasoning that someone who claims to be an apostle of democracy, could so flout the Rule of Law during his tenure.



Citing the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident and Mavis Hawa Koomson's firing of gunshots at Kasoa to buttress his point, he said:



"Under Nana Addo, there is no peace in this country. Under Nana Addo, rule of law has been thrown to the dogs...no law is working in this country and so sometimes I wonder our grandfather, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Sometimes people doubt the credibility of the certificate that makes him a human right lawyer or that self-proclaimed human rights lawyer; everyday Nana Addo is being exposed by his actions and inactions."



He was speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme.

