Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC Chairman justifies timing of promise to absorb full fees

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman of National Democratic Congress

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has justified the party’s decision to roll out an education programme, which will see tertiary fees for freshers for the 2020/2021 academic year fully absorbed.



The party announced early this week that beyond halving fees for continuing students, it will absorb tuition fees for all new tertiary level students.



The announcement has been greeted with criticisms with some questioning the timing of the promise and the feasibility of same.



Addressing party faithfuls at a town hall in Cape Coast, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said “the party’s decision is based on calls from various groups and individuals across the country”.



He said the party’s manifesto, being a working document, makes room for “bright” ideas that would mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



NDC’s National Chairman also revealed a future NDC government will construct two senior high schools in Zongo communities – one in the northern zone and another in the southern zone.



He also assured women in the Zongos and inner cities of a programme which will offer them micro credit facilities to establish and improve their small enterprises.



“The NDC will create the Soyaaya Fund for small businesses. Many of our Zongo women who sell Tuo zaafi, peanuts, Shea butter, among others [and] will have access to the fund to enhance their livelihoods since several banks which should be helping them, have been collapsed under the NPP.”



He reiterated the party’s decision to scrap the “dreadful double track” system in the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

