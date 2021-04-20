NDC: Calls for total overhaul of national executives needless – Yamin

Politics of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

A former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin, says calls for a total overhaul of national executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is needless.



This statement by Joseph Yamin is in line with the recent happenings in the NDC including the resignation of Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as a member of the Appointments Committee.



The approval of some ministerial nominees, including Minister for Fisheries for Hawa Koomsom, earlier this month generated controversy in the party.



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, chastised the leaders of the NDC in parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin, Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed for betraying the party.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been a member of the Appointments Committee since 2012, resigned from the Committee citing personal reasons as basis for his resignation.



After the issues, Political experts advised that a total change in the entire national leadership of the party will minimize the mistrust.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Joseph Yamin, said the issues that sprung up had nothing to do with the national executives.



According to him, it would be more appropriate to allow executives to decide to re-contest their various positions or otherwise on their own will.



He noted that although “new faces ” will show interest in contesting incumbent executives, it should not be a sign of a total overhaul of executives.



Meanwhile, Governance and Political analyst, Fred Oduro, has attributed the current crisis in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the struggle for power among members of the party.