NDC Cadres meeting didn't focus on Mahama as next candidate - United Cadres Front

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

A leading member of the United Cadres Front (UCF), a fraternity of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon Antwi Boasiako has disclosed that the meeting held at Tema was not about who becomes the next Flagbearer of the party.



According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama was not part of the items on the table for discussion during their meeting.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Antwi Boasiako mentioned that the focal point of their meeting was to find a way to strengthen the foundation of the NDC being the branch levels.



He explained that it is the branches of the party that ought to be strong as compared to the national level, affecting the chance of the party to win elections; hence, the need to meet as Founders of the NDC.



"We did not discuss Mahama at our meeting. We know that we will be going into the election in 2024 and we also know that our party constitution has laid down the process of electing a Flagbearer . . . but we did not discuss who should be the next Flagbearer . . ." he disclosed.



He stressed that the foundation of the NDC is an area of concern to the United Cadre's Front as their checks after the reign of the Founder of the party, former President Jerry John Rawlings indicates that there is a rapid decline in the strength of the branches of the party which form the NDC's foundation.



Hon. Antwi Boasiako maintained that branches of the NDC are very weak and not functioning effectively, making the party suffer a lot during elections; thus, they met with the help of Ambassador Dan Abodakpi who chaired the meeting, and the likes of Goosie Tanoh and Benjamin Kunbuor among others to address the issue and come up with a report to help strengthen the foundation of the party.



Over the weekend, there were two parallel NDC meetings but with one agenda.



While the party leadership held a retreat in Ho which was attended by Mr Mahama, other leading members including Dr Kunbuor also organised a forum at Tema to save the opposition party from what they described as a crisis.



Many observers have since attributed the development to some alleged division in the NDC party.



