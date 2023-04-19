NDC Bunkpurugu Primaries: Dr Bandim picks second spot on ballot paper

Politics of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: Raphael Apetorgbor, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region, Dr. Abed Bandim who is seeking reelection has picked the number two spot on the ballot paper which will be used during the party’s parliamentary primaries on May 13.



Reacting to the exercise, Dr Bandim stated that his expectation concerning the balloting had been met.



According to him, the number two is a sign of victory and it will serve as his second time to retain and consolidate the seat for NDC come 2024 election.



He therefore called on the delegates to rally behind him and vote to make him the parliamentary candidate to enable him retain and consolidate the Bunkpurugu seat which he wrested from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the 2020 election.



Dr Bandim stressed that “Second timer is a world of opportunities” which will inure to the benefit of the good people of Bunkpurugu-Nakpaduri District.



He asked them to consider his capability, human relations, lobbying prowess and experience during the election.



He explained that this was necessary for the party to have a credible, pious and committed parliamentary candidate to face off with the opponents in the 2024 polls.



Dr Bandim described leadership as a “responsibility that requires an able person who is healthy, physically fit, intelligent and experienced.”



He stressed that it is high time for Ghanaians to rescue the country from the hands of the NPP government.



“You should know that the NPP has ruined this country. If you go to the market with GHc100, you won’t be able to buy anything with the money, Ghana has been wrecked. That is why we want to rescue this country and the NDC is the only political party that can do it. Ghana needs to be rescued from these people managing us ruthlessly, we need to reorganize and build the Ghana we want,” Dr Bandim added.