NDC Ahafo Women’s wing takes Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy to the doorstep of voters

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The women’s wing of the Ahafo regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its Regional Women’s Organiser, Mrs. Charity Gardiner, has begun a series of community and other public engagements to sell the party’s 24-hour Economy Policy been championing by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Some of the communities the women’s wing of the Ahafo regional branch of the NDC has engaged so far are; Kenyasi No 1 Zongo, Goamu Kensere and its environs, Goamu Kramokrom and its environs, and Ntotroso among others places.



The leadership of the Ahafo NDC women’s wing aside from the community engagements, over the weekend assembled all its constituency, ward, and branch women organisers to a day’s retreat to take them through the pillars of the 24-hour economy policy.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Mrs. Gardiner said the rationale behind such public and community engagements is to bring to the understanding of the Ghanaian voters especially those in the Ahafo region the good policies and programs that will be implemented by the Next NDC government.



“For example, some people within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) decided to run down the 24Hour Economy policy immediately after it was announced by our flagbearer saying the 24-hour economy was already in operation.



But that is not the case so we have to go to the base and explain what the 24-hour economy policy is all about.



Look, the fact that few companies currently operate 24/7 in the country did not mean that the 24-hour economy was already being implemented, this is because such companies operate on their own without any support whatsoever from the government,” the Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser stated.



Gardiner explained further that the NDC’s 24-hour economy is a deliberate policy intervention by the next NDC/Mahama government, saying the intervention would encourage and support certain businesses and companies to operate 24/7, preferably in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



“The 24-hour economy policy will also stabilize our national currency, improve our reserves, bring down inflation and interest rates, create more employment opportunities, and improve livelihoods while boosting import substitution and export drive.



This and many other good policies of the NDC, which are aimed to bring relief to the ordinary Ghanaian are what we go out there to preach,” the Ahafo Regional Women’s Organiser added.