NDC, 4 other opposition parties file injunction against voter registration exercise

Five opposition political parties have jointly filed an injunction to halt the ongoing limited voters' registration exercise.



The five political parties that have come together to file this injunction are the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive People's Party (PPP), Convention People's Party (CPP), People's National Convention (PNC), and the All People’s Congress (APC).



They describe the exercise by the electoral commission as an unlawful and unreasonable decision to restrict centers for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise to their District Offices.



According to them, the EC’s decision to restrict the centres of voter registration to their district offices, has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to be registered as voters and to vote in public elections.



In the writ by the parties, they stated “a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of articles 45(a) and 42 the constitution, the decision of the 2nd Defendant to undertake the 2023 limited/continues voter registration at the District offices of the 2nd Defendant instead of undertaking same on the basis of electoral areas will result in voter suppression particularly in rural constituencies of the country, and is thus unconstitutional as it violates the rights of the first-time voters to register and vote,” part of the writ stated.



