NDC 2024 Election ticket: 3 regions in spotlight for running mate selection

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is narrowing down its choices for a running mate, with three key regions at the center of this crucial decision.



According to an Asaaseradio report, reliable sources within the NDC have disclosed that the party is seriously considering candidates from the Central, Eastern, and Ashanti regions. Let's delve into the potential contenders:



Central Region's Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman



Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, who previously ran alongside Mr. John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 general election, is the preferred candidate from the Central Region.



Despite their unsuccessful bid in 2020, she remains a prominent figure within the party.







Eastern Region's Julius Debrah







Julius Debrah, a former chief of staff during the John Mahama administration, hails from the Eastern Region and is reportedly at the top of the list. His background and experience make him a strong contender for the NDC ticket.



Ashanti Region's Kwame Awuah-Darko







Kwame Awuah-Darko, a prominent Ghanaian politician, entrepreneur, and banker, is the potential vice-presidential candidate representing the Ashanti Region. His familial ties to the region add weight to his candidacy.



Critics within the NDC argue that Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman's previous inclusion on the ticket failed to secure victory in the Central Region and across the nation.



Consequently, there is skepticism about repeating her as the running mate, with concerns that it may not offer significant political advantages in the upcoming elections.



Recently, there has been a strong push for selecting a running mate from the Eastern Region. Advocates point out the region's diverse ethnic makeup, with only 50% being traditionally aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



With the absence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who hails from the Eastern Region, on the ballot, some argue that strategically choosing an Eastern Region candidate could be beneficial for the NDC.



In contrast, some within the NDC argue for a candidate from the Ashanti Region.



They believe that by selecting a candidate from this NPP stronghold, the NDC can challenge the ruling party on their own turf.



If the NPP does not field a presidential candidate or running mate from the Ashanti Region, the NDC sees an opportunity to make significant inroads in this region.



As the NDC deliberates on its choice of running mate, the decision could prove pivotal in shaping the outcome of the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



