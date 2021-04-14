NDC's Joshua Akamba wishes Muslims successful Ramadan

Politics of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

National Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress Mr Joshua Akanba has sent a heart-warming message to Muslims as they embark on a one-month Fasting of Ramadan.



Muslims across the World on Tuesday began the annual fasting exercise, from which they will abstain from food and drink from dawn to husk.



In the heart of Mr Akamba's message to his "cherished comrades" were prayers for "peace joy and prosperity".



"May you be showered with peace, joy and prosperity. Happy Ramadan my cherished comrades," he said.



Muslims across the world on Tuesday began the 29 or 30 days of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, during which they avoid food and drink between dawn and dusk.



Considered to be a holy month, devotees fast and pray, and also engage in humanitarian activities and good deeds for the poor.



This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam and the month is believed to be the one in which the Holy Prophet Mohammed received his first Quranic revelation on ‘Laylat al-Qadr‘ — one of five odd-numbered nights that fall during the last ten days of Ramadan.



Eid al-Fitr takes place as the month of Ramadan draws to a close. The date is dependent on the sighting of the new moon. Once the sighting is confirmed, the festival begins.



The month of Ramadan is an exercise in self-restraint and self-discipline. It is observed as a way of coming closer to Allah, to physically and spiritually detoxify by getting rid of impulses and vices.