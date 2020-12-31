Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Nurudeen Ibrahim, Contributor

NDA CEO Condemns attack on Regional Office

Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya

The Chief Executive of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya has condemned the attack at the regional office of the authority by some youth groups of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) in Tamale.



The youth groups after what is believed to be a politically motivated attack earlier this month, accused the authority board members of an attempt to spend thousands of Ghana cedis from NDA coffers for end of year party.



NorthernWebGh.com has gathered that, the basis of the attack was ill-informed and unjustified since the Board, and the Chief Executive were not planning an end of year party.



The news team sources revealed that, management of the authority only planned a normal board meeting.



In an interview, the NDA boss advised youth of the party to always use rightful means to get their issues resolved, instead of indulging in violence and character assassination.



Responding to the youths claim of the end-of-year party, he denied having knowledge of the amount been mentioned by the youth during their riot.



He lamented that "this was not the first time information of the office got out into the public domain. Somewhere around June this year budget about the Board’s planned meeting in the Upper West Region found its way into the hands of both regional, and national party executives as well as the media, compelling the Board to reschedule its meeting. It is regrettable that we have such people at NDA who sell out such information to the public for reasons known best to them".



Dr. Anamzoya assured his outfit is committed and focused to accomplish it's outlined programmes, "Management and the Board have collaborated to implement government flagship policy of one million per constituency across Northern Ghana. The physical projects are there for all to see". He noted.



He added that, the authority has made remarkable gains since it rescued the authority from the Mahama led administration.



The Chief Executive Officer advised the youth to always use peaceful means to register their grievances. ‘’My office is always opened to the public including the youth groups. Am therefore very disappointed in their approach. Even if they can’t approach me on any issue, they can lay their grievances before the Regional Minister, the party executives or the Regional Council of Elders who can approach Management on their behalf’’.



“My advice to the youth and any other persons is to be calm, we are one people so there should be peace and harmony,” he stated.



He tasked the youth to desist from any act of violence that will dwindle the development of the region, "say “no to violence, no to provocation” and love one another and be ambassadors of peace".



Meanwhile, some of the rioting youth who spoke to NorthernWebGh.com a couple of days ago said, they were ill-informed about the planned board meeting, hence their regrettable actions.



The Chief Executive Officer used the opportunity to wish the Board and Management and the entire staff a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer has officially written to the Northern Regional Police Command to investigate the incident.

