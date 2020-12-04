Regional News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE urges youth to eschew electoral violence

Josephine Nkrumah, Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the youth to eschew all forms of violence during December elections to preserve the prevailing peace for progressive development.



Mr Christopher Adogma, Head of Programmes at the Upper East Regional office of the Commission, noted that the future of the nation belonged to the youth and therefore they must not engage in violence to destroy it.



He made the call in Bongo during a political youth activists workshop organized by the NCCE ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.



The programme, which brought together various youth groups across the district is funded by the European Union (EU).



He said as a result of unemployment, the youth were being influenced by politicians to cause mayhem because of the little money they would give them and advised that allowing themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble especially during the election was a way of destroying their future as violence retarded development.



He warned that the vigilantism and Related offences Act of 2019, Act 999 frowned at violence and the law would deal with anyone who attempted to destroy the peace the country was enjoying.



Mr Henry Agaabil Adeenze, the District Director of the Electoral Commission who took the youth groups through the electoral laws and offences noted that the security agencies were prepared to deal with perpetrators of trouble.



The District Director explained that it was an offence for any voter to intentionally destroy any ballot paper.



Mr Adeenze advised the youth to obey the instructions of the voting officials and conduct themselves peacefully at the polls to prevent violence during and after the voting.



Ms Alice Ndego, the Bongo District Director of NCCE explained that the goal of the engagement was to ensure there was transparency in the election.



She explained that the Ghana Police Service had identified about 16 flashpoints in the district and the event was to admonish the youth especially those in those areas against causing trouble before, during and after the polls.



“Studies have shown that political party youth activists are often the perpetrators of electoral violence, most of them acting out of ignorance of the various regulations governing the conduct of the elections.



“We are calling on the security agencies, the traditional authorities, the political parties, the youth and all to help minimize conflict at flashpoint constituencies and create the necessary environment for an open, transparent and peaceful election,” she added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.