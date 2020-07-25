Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE upscales coronavirus education in basic schools

The NCCE visited some schools in the Keta Municipality

The Keta Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged Basic Schools with fundamental COVID-19 sensitization messages with the aim to use the pupils as agents of change.



Ms. Lina Elinam Bensah, the NCCE Keta Municipal Director, said as the final year pupils were back to school, it had become necessary to educate them on the need to adhere to the health protocols so as to prevent the spread of the virus among them.



The NCCE Director said the pupils and students would serve as agents of change by sharing the information they received on COVID-19 with their families and community members.



“The pupils are abreast with information on what Coronavirus is, the preventive measures, mode of spread, the symptoms, mask wearing, and stigmatization.



“They will carry the information to their parents, brothers and sisters as well as the community members,” Ms Bensah stated during community public education at Keta Municipality.



Ms Bensah advised the pupils to put all the knowledge acquired into practice and encouraged the pupils to use nose masks as a form of protection.



Scores of the pupils’ complained that the size of the nose masks provided by government were bigger than their faces, therefore, they were compelled to use others that are not of standard.



In spite of the challenge, the pupils were encouraged to use the masks provided by government since it needed just little alteration with needle and thread to fit their faces. They were also taken through how to properly care for their masks.



Schools visited were Bishop Herman Basic School, Keta AME Zion basic School, Keta R.C. Basic School, Keta E. P. School, Dzelukope E.P School, Dzelokope R.C school, Vui AME Zion Basic School, Hatorgodo R.C. School, Ketascho Basic School, Anlo State School, Global Evangelical Basic School, and Keta OLA Convent School.



The students were cautioned to stay safe as they must be alive to achieve their dreams for the future.

