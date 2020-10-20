Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NCCE to organise presidential, parliamentary debate for aspirants

play videoDeputy Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education, Samuel Akuamoah

Deputy Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Samuel Akuamoah has announced that his outfit will organise a debate for both presidential and parliamentary candidates in the 2020 general elections.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Akuamoah said the debate will take place in November to give room for these aspirants to sell out their campaign message to Ghanaians.



As the NCCE’s core mandate is to educate the public, the Deputy NCCE chair said, “we are also going to undertake some debate. In fact, we are going to undertake parliamentary candidate debate in all the 275 constituencies across the country…by the beginning of November”.



“We also intend to hold a presidential debate and we are talking to the political parties and even independent candidates to get involved…to explain to the public why they have to vote for them,” he added in the interview with GhanaWeb.



Mr. Akuamoah requested that civic education be taught in schools.



“Civic education is a profession which must even be taught in school now so a civic educator should have very specialised skill in that area, for instance, to be able to engage community members to be security conscious”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.