NCCE to collaborate with GNA to promote civic education

Regional News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Four district directors of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) have pledged their commitment to working with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Office to promote civic education.



The collaboration would also focus on public education on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, create and sustain awareness on the dictates of the 1992 Constitution to educate the people on their rights and responsibilities.



This came to light when the directors paid a working visit to the Tema Regional Office of the GNA to discuss how best the two organizations could collaborate to achieve their respective mandates.



They were Mr. Isaac Antwi of the Tema Metropolis NCCE, who led the delegation, Mr. Fidel N. A. Bortey, Tema West, Ms. Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ashiaman, and Mr. Seth Sotie, Kpone-Katamanso.



Mr. Antwi said the Commission had, for a long time, worked with the Agency in diverse ways to educate the public on government’s policies and programmes.



He said the visit was also to welcome the new Regional Manager, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, to discuss ways to improve their working relations for the benefit of the populace.



Mr. Ameyibor, on his part, said the Agency had worked with the Commission for a long time and was ready to continue to offer the requisite communication support to project the NCCE’s work.



He said the GNA had initiated “Partnership Communication” with the aim of building mutual understanding with state and non-state actors for national development.



Mr. Ameyibor said the Ghanaian media must cultivate a strong two-way communication conduit with state and non-state actors taking into consideration the overall national interest.



“Partnership Communication is not propaganda or public relations for any institution, as a media practitioner you must use non-confrontational language to report even the errors of your partners,” he said.



“We must not use the power of the pen to destroy lives or companies….we must rather use it towards nation-building”.



Mr. Ameyibor called on other stakeholders to collaborate with the GNA to inform and educate the public on issues that would propel national growth.