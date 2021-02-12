General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NCCE should educate people that MPs are not development agents - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

play videoOsei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs

On the back of his belief that it is the conducts of MPs themselves that have created the wrong impression in the minds of people that they are responsible for development in their various communities, the minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has called for help from the NCCE to correct this erroneous impression.



He said that with their help, the National Commission for Civic Education can help people appreciate the clear disparities between the role of Members of Parliament, and those of Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



Responding to a question posed to him during his vetting at Parliament's Appointments Committee on why people continue to think that Members of Parliament are development agents, the nominee said that with the work of the NCCE, that wrong impression can be changed.



"In high profile elections, it is the face of the parliamentarians that are out there but the MMDCEs who are responsible for development at the local level, they are not voted for by the Universal Adult Suffrage but that being the case, people come to see you as the face of the constituency.



"I will need the NCCE to help us, as a House, to educate the populace out there that the Member of Parliament is not really a development agent but of course as I’ve said, it also depends to a large extent, on how we conduct ourselves and our activities," he said.



