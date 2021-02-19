Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

NCCE sensitises special schools on coronavirus management

National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)

The Northern Regional branch of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on a sensitisation campaign to special schools in the region to deepen awareness of the management of COVID-19.



The Commission visited the Yumba Special school for the intellectually disabled in Tamale, and the School for the Deaf in Savelugu, where students were engaged on the causes and effect of the virus and precautionary measures to avoid contracting the disease.



The campaign was to enable the NCCE to sensitise members of the public on Covid-19, following the recent surge cases.



Mr James Abdallah Ayaala, Deputy Northern Regional Director of NCCE, said children referred to as special and the disabled could be vehicles of transmitting the virus if ignored and without awareness on the disease.



He said the Commission's mandate was to educate the citizenry regardless of status or form and that special schools could not be left out in such campaigns.

Mr Kasim Osman, the Northern Regional Programmes Manager of the NCCE Covid-19 team, educated the students on the mandatory wearing of nose masks in public places.



He said those who failed to wear the masks could serve a jail term of four to 10 years or pay a fine of GH¢60,000 to GH¢12,000.



He said it required discipline and consistent efforts to reduce the virus from spreading and advised the management of the school to give the students a balanced diet to boost their immune system.



Mr Ephraim Tutu Brempong, the Headmaster of the Yumba Special school for the intellectually disabled, expressed worry about the inability of special children to adhere to measures due to their nature.



He said most of them cannot have their mask on for long because of seizures and drooling.



He appealed for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from individuals and private entities, saying "the government has given some but more is needed to effectively ensure the children's safety."



Madam Nora Naaso, the Headmistress of the Savelugu School for the Deaf, said it was difficult to ensure that the pupils practised social distancing in the school due to lack of furniture.