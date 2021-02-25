Regional News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

NCCE schools residents on coronavirus vaccines in Ho

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

The Ho municipal secretariat of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta region schooled residents on the COVID-19 vaccination.



Ghana receives 600,000 COVAX vaccines on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 for mass vaccination in the epic regions, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western region.



Other targeted groups are media and health practitioners, legislature, judiciary, executives, high school teachers and students and security personnel.



The Ho Municipal NCCE Director, Setriakor Gagakuma led his team of civic educators to major streets and market places within the Ho municipality, where the residents were schooled on the need to get vaccinated.



However, reactions from residents in the area indicate that they will not get vaccinated because they do not trust the source or producers of the vaccine.



There are other speculations that the vaccine was developed by the westerners to depopulate Africans hence they will not welcome the vaccination in the region.



Mr. Setriakor urges the residents to debunk such perceptions and get vaccinated against the virus, he also advised the people to continue adhering to the various safety protocol.