Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

NCCE schools artisans on Coronavirus vaccines

Setriakor Gagakuma addressing the leaders of Ghana National Association of Dress Makers

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ho municipality of the Volta region has educated leaders of Ghana National Association of Dress Makers on the need to welcome the vaccination.



The participants drawn from the various communities in the municipality were charged to encourage their apprentices and neighbors to accept the vaccination against the COVID-19.



At a brief engagement held in Ho on Thursday, 4 March 2021, the Municipal Director of the NCCE, Setriakor Gagakuma spoke against the conspiracy theories attached to the vaccines.



He also pleaded with the participants to avoid all other forms of beliefs that will discourage people from taking the vaccines when it comes to the Volta region.



Mr. Setriakor further emphasized on the need to get vaccinated against the virus than to wait to contract it before seeking remedies.



Speaking to the media after the engagement, he noted that the NCCE will demystify the conspiracy theories until the people welcome the vaccination.



He then noted that, similar challenges were faced when COVID-19 first came into the country but along the way the people were able to believe that COVID-19 is real hence with much “sensitization and education” they will "go for the vaccination".



The Director said, he is optimistic that, the people will soon understand the need for the vaccine because “ the response level is encouraging”



The NCCE in the region has held several workshops and public education on the COVID-19 including education at market places, churches, schools and other state institutions.