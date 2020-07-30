Religion of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

NCCE praises churches and mosques for regarding safety protocols

Churches have been hailed for observing coronavirus protocols

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has applauded religious bodies for their consistent and high regard for COVID-19 safety protocols after churches and mosques were reopened.



According to her, most people believed it would be difficult for religious bodies to respect COVID-19 protocols but these critics have all been proven wrong.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Raymond Nyamador, co-host of the Happy Morning Show, the Deputy Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy said, “The churches and mosques have been the most compliant of all policies when it comes to the regard of COVID-19 safety protocols”



She, however, noted that the only public ground that had thrown safety to the wind were traders in our markets. “The markets are the only places where we have seen a problem with respect to safety protocols. They don’t wear their masks and practice social distancing.”



The Deputy Chair of the NCCE advised all Ghanaians to respect COVID-19 safety protocols, especially commercial transport users.



“It is important that everyone washes their hands and wears face masks when joining a commercial vehicle. It is the only way to ensure your safety. Make sure you speak less, wear your masks and keep to yourself when you join commercial buses,” she added.



The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo after placing some restrictions on social gatherings as part of measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has gradually started easing up these restrictions in phases.



In his 10th address to the nation, the president announced that churches and mosques can re-open for an hour starting from June 5 with 100 congregants.



In his 14th address, however, the president extended the meeting hours of churches and mosques to two hours with an unlimited number of congregants but with emphasis on the respect to social distancing and all other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.