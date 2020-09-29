Regional News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE organises social auditing engagement at Krachi West

The NCCE has asked institutions to promote transparency and accountability in their work

The Krachi West District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a social auditing engagement at Twereso, a community at Monkra in the Oti Region to promote transparency and accountability.



The forum, which marks phase one of the social auditing engagements, sought to promote community ownership and engagement of developmental projects.



It is also to increase awareness of the operations of local government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.



The event formed part of the commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Department Social Welfare (DSW) to promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve accountability.



Mr Kenneth KariKari, the District Director of the Commission, said social auditing allows persons outside government operations to influence policy-making, implementation and evaluation.



He added, social auditing engagement is a wake-up call to citizens to eschew all forms of self-interest and become patriotic and development-oriented in their communities.



He appealed to the community members to monitor the implementation of community projects and programmes being executed, either by government or non-governmental organizations.



He, however, urged the participants to adhere to the COVID-19 measures to be safe.



Mr Douglas Osei Nti, the District Chief Executive (DCE), mentioned developmental projects undertaken by the district assembly.



The projects were rural electrification, expansion of education service, expansion of health sectors, upgrading of feeder roads, drilling of boreholes and sanitation.



He entreated the community members to monitor the projects being carried out by contractors to prevent shoddy works.



Mr Peter Kwame Sanjah, the Assembly-man for the electoral area identified some needs of the community, including, the provision of security for the CHPS compound, lack of furniture for schools, deplorable roads, and lack of telecommunication network.



He was grateful to the NCCE for selecting the community for the auditing and promised to support in solving the challenges.



A five-member Committee was set up to spearhead the agenda after the District Chief Executive pledged to ensure the erection of telecommunication tower, construction of community centre and the upgrading Twereso roads.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.