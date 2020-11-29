Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NCCE forced to cancel debate for parliamentary candidates after MP withdrew

National Commission for Civic Education

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region was forced to cancel an inter-party debate for parliamentary constituency scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2020.



The debate was cancelled after the incumbent Member of Parliament Abena Osei Asare also a Deputy Minister of Finance pulled out leaving his only competitor, Dr. Robert Defia of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Even though the NCCE had planned to go ahead with the debate, information gathered indicates some key stakeholders invited to the event were reluctant to be part of a “one-man” debate.



Meanwhile, there were reports of alleged threats by some supporters of the NPP to disrupt the exercise should the NDC candidate be given the platform to prosecute his political agenda.



Upon further consultation, the organizers decided to call off the debate to the disappointment of the NDC parliamentary candidate and his supporters as well as other invited guests.



The Atiwa East District Director of the NCCE, Savior Ametefe, confirmed the cancellation of the debate when contacted.



Dr. Robert Defia expressed his disappointment over the development.



According to him, the late cancellation of the event does not augur well for democracy.



He said the NCCE could have still gone ahead to hold the event as scheduled for the benefit of the public to make an informed decision on December 7, 2020.



Atiwa East constituency created in 2012 is the stronghold of the ruling NPP. Abena Osei Asare became the first Member of Parliament for the constituency in 2013 after winning the parliamentary polls. She retained the seat in 2016 but went unopposed in the NPP primaries this year after her competitors were disqualified.

