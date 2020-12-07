General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE engages youth activists on violent-free elections

NCCE has engaged youth activists on the need to maintain peace

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged youth activists of the various political parties on the need to maintain peace before, during and after the general elections.



Mr Richard Laryea, Upper-West Akim officer of the Electoral Commissison (EC), said the constituency was identified as one of the flashpoint areas in the Eastern Region and called on the youth to abide by the regulations and laws governing the election process.



He said the youth were often used to create tension during election and urged them to avoid acts that could mar the polls.



Mr Alex Sackey, Eastern Regional NCCE Director, explained that the objective of engaging the youth and opinion leaders throughout the constituencies was to ensure that the youth and opinion leaders were aware of the consequences of their actions as regards the general elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.