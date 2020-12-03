Regional News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE ends Election 2020 parliamentary debate in Bono Region

File: National Commission on Civic Edication

The Bono Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has ended the Election 2020 parliamentary debates for candidates of the various political parties in the region.



The debates, held in all the 11 constituencies in the region provided platforms for the parliamentary candidates to highlight and sell their plans and visions for the constituencies to the electorate.



Speaking at the Dormaa Central parliamentary debate to end the session, Ms Doris Gbongbo, the Bono Regional Director of the NCCE lauded the way and manner most of the parliamentary candidates participated and conducted themselves during the debates.



She observed the exercise had empowered the electorate to make informed choices when they go to the polls on December 7.



“The debates have been impressive and insightful. The candidates demonstrated a high sense of tolerance and political maturity and they need to be commended for that”, she said.



Ms Gbongo explained the exercise started from November 20 to 30 and expressed appreciation to the European Union for supporting the debates.



“The sessions created an opportunity for parliamentary candidates to interact with their constituents, share their visions and plans and strengthen relationships with the parliamentary candidates and the electorate”, she said.



It also provided a platform for the candidates to pledge their commitments towards ensuring a peaceful Election 2020.



She later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview it was only Dormaa West that did not participate in the debate because of security reasons.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.