Regional News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE embarks on intensive coronavirus education in Ga Central

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), is embarking on series of intensive education in the Ga Central Municipality to ensure that residents strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive protocols.



Ms Anita Dadzi, Senior Civic Education Officer, and Head of Programmes, NCCE, Ga Central in the Greater Accra Region, told the Ghana News Agency that the sensitization programmes were to help reduce the high incidence of community spread of the disease in Ghana.



The country as at Monday July 6, confirmed 992 new cases bringing to a total of 21,077 COVID-19 cases, 16, 070 recoveries and discharges, and 129 deaths leaving 4,878 active cases.



Ms Dadzi said her outfit was employing a number of strategies including dawn and dusk broadcasting with the help of Dr Emmanuel Lamptey and Mr S.Y. Inusa, Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive and Coordinating Director, respectively, who provided the NCCE with a vehicle for the exercise.



Other strategies were visiting Faith Based Organizations, hairdressers, food vendors, market women, garages, and use of the community radio in addition to house-to-house visits.



The intensive sensitization, she noted, had so far covered areas such as Auntie Aku, Ablekuma, Awoshie, Santa Maria/Sowutuom, Chantan, omnava, Anyaa West, Anyaa East, Agape Pentecost and Olebu.



She said people must not be complacent, reiterating the need for regular hand wash under running water, physical distancing, wearing of nose masks and the use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.



Ms Dadzie also implored the public to stay at home and avoid crowded places if possible adding that to build a strong immune system to fight the virus and other diseases, one must eat nutritiously, exercise and avoid stress.



She said should one experience any symptoms of COVID-19 or became exposed to an infected person, he or she should immediately call the dedicated corona reporting number 122 as early treatment was key.



She advised Ghanaians against stigmatizing people who had tested positive to the virus, saying stigmatization could lead to the spread of the disease as it might cause infected persons to hide their status and put others at risk.



According to her, their rounds revealed a number of people who were not wearing the nose masks even though it was mandatory, saying such persons were cautioned and reminded that such an act would put them at a higher risk of contracting the virus.



Encouraging eligible Ghanaians to participate in the ongoing voter registration, she said it was a civic right and responsibility as enshrined in article 42 of the 1992 constitution, adding however that registrants must make a conscious effort to obey the protocols at the centres to protect themselves and others.



“Don’t be tempted to shake hands or exchange hugs but rather adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as this will encourage others to do same. The virus is real whether you believe it or not. It affects the rich and poor therefore all of us must take proper take care of ourselves, ”she added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.