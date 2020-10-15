General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: 3 News

NCCE constrained to educate public on elections – Ashanti Regional boss

Ashanti Region Director for the NCCE, Arthur Wilson

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says it is yet to receive clearance for its annual budget to effectively educate the public on elections.



The Ashanti Region Director for the Commission, Arthur Wilson, says the NCCE is unable to deliver its core mandate due to severe financial and logistical constraints.



Mr. Wilson estimated that GH¢45,000 could finance the annual activities of the Commission but with 53 days to elections, the money is yet to hit their account.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show ‘GhanAkoma’, the Ashanti Region boss for NCCE told host Kofi Asante Ennin that the Commission is yet to receive its budgetary allocation.



“As we speak, the Commission is yet to receive its annual budget to enable us work assiduously in educating the public as part of our core mandate.”



He further lamented that “without money we cannot perform our duties”.



Mr Wilson lamented that inadequate logistics such as vehicles makes it difficult for them to travel through the hinterlands to educate the public.



“Out of the 43 districts in Ashanti Region, we have only 11 cars then the government added 9 to enhance our education on Covid-19 but just last week the government has withdrawn 8 and now we have only 12 cars to perform our duties, so we have heavily constrained.”



Mr Wilson called on the general public to support the Commission financially and logistically.





