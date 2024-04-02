NCCE appalled by marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and 12-year-old girl

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed shock over the recent announcement by the Nungua Traditional Council that a 12-year-old girl has been betrothed to a 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII.



The Commission has expressed concern about the development and emphasized that cultural practices that are illegal and unconstitutional have no place in Ghana’s democracy.



The customary ceremony held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, has stirred controversy, prompting calls for the apprehension of the Gborbu Wulomo by human rights lawyer and MP for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu.



The Nungua Traditional Council in defense has said it is purely customary and devoid of any sexual obligations.



However, the NCCE in a statement reminded the Ga Traditional Council that the Children’s Act, Act 560 of 1998, Section 13, (1&2) provides that “The minimum age of marriage of whatever kind shall be eighteen years”.



“It is also worth pointing out that the same section of the Children’s Act says that ‘No person shall force a child (a) to be betrothed; (b) to be the subject of a dowry transaction; or (c) to be married’”.



The NCCE said that while the Nungua Traditional Council contends that this union is voluntary, it is unclear to the commission how a pre-pubescent or pre-teen minor can consent to such an arrangement.



Citing the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, NCCE said it recognizes and even encourages Ghana’s many ethnic groups to practice and extol their culture.



However, the Commission called on the Nungua Traditional Council to note that the same 1992 Constitution, in Article 39, also states that “traditional practices that are injurious to the health and well-being of the person are abolished. Furthermore, for over a century, our courts have held that traditional practices that are contrary to natural justice, equity, and good conscience are outlawed.”



The NCCE urged the Nungua Traditional Council to review its traditional practices to bring them in line with the laws and 1992 Constitution of Ghana and to refrain from actions that may have a negative impact on the youth of Nungua.



The Commission also called for the intervention of the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, as well as the Department of Social Welfare, to ensure that the best interests of the child are protected and child marriages are removed from our customary practices.