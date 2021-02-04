Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

NCCE, Military, ISD enforcing adherence to coronavirus protocols in Ho

Persons including drivers and passengers without masks were made to pay a spot fine

As part of efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, over 100 people have been arrested in the Volta regional capital, Ho over non-adherence to the various safety protocols, specifically nose mask-wearing.



The operation led by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ho Municipal Assembly and the Information Service Department (ISD) was launched on Wednesday, 3 January 2021 in the Ho municipality and expected to last until further notice by the Volta regional public health emergency committee.



Persons including drivers and passengers who were seen in and out of the municipality without wearing their nose masks were made to pay a spot fine of GH¢20 or forced to buy the mask at a cost of GH¢5 per one, however; some category of people were found guilty but cannot afford were given at least two masks for free of charge.



According to the Ho Municipal NCCE Director, Mr. Setriakor Gagakuma, the operation has increased compliance level among many residents in the municipality saying, “So far so good, the compliance rate has increase to close to ninety percent since the announcement went the first time” he said.



He added that “they’re other categories of the public who obviously cannot afford even the one cedi, we give it to them for free, so in short all we need is that the compliance is increase and we are getting the result”.



Mr. Gagakuma further noted that some people are deliberately refusing to adhere to the various protocols hence the need for the 20ghc spot fine to put spark fear in the public to do the right thing.



Meanwhile, as of Thursday, 4 January 2021, Volta region has a total active case of 206 cases and has been recorded in “less than three weeks” the Deputy Volta Regional Health Director, Mr. Senanu Dzokoto revealed.