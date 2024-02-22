NCCE Krowor Municipal Director encourages mother language proficiency

Regional News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD

Wilhelmina Adu Asamoah, the Krowor Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on students at St. Francis International School in Buade-Nungua to learn to speak and write in their mother language.



Proficiency in a mother tongue, she explained, would promote academic advancement, a sense of belonging and identity, and the preservation of cultural heritage.



Mrs. Adu-Asamoah made the call when the NCCE and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) visited the school on Wednesday to commemorate International Mother Language Day.



She stated, “Prioritise the learning of your native language. Learning in your native language is critical for academic success. This will also boost your self-esteem and critical thinking abilities.”



The Municipal Director also called on parents to teach their children to write and speak their native languages.



She presented Ga textbooks to the proprietor of the school, Lucy Eshun, on behalf of NCCE, UNESCO – GHANA and Accra World Book Capital.



A member of the UNESCO monitoring team, Naa Shormeh Nortey, urged the pupils to learn their mother language.



The NCCE and UNESCO-GHANA commemorated International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic diversity and multilingual education.