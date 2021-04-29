NCCE Asuogyaman District launches 2021 Constitution Week

Regional News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Asuogyaman District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Wednesday rolled out public events to mark the 2021 National Constitution Week which starts from April 28th to May 4th.



The celebration, which was instituted in 2001 was to ensure that the Constitution becomes a living document embossed on the minds and hearts of Ghanaians in pursuit of democracy and good governance.



Mr Prosper Swanzy, NCCE District Programme Officer who launched the event explained that Ghana is on a historic journey to establish a framework of government that shall secure for posterity the blessing of liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity for all Ghanaians.



“We Ghanaians have solemnly declared our commitment to freedom, justice, preservation of fundamental rights and freedoms as well as the unity and stability for our nation.



“This framework of government came into force on January 7th, 1993 as the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, years on our practice of democratic governance have survived,” Mr Swanzy stated.



He explained that April 28th was adopted as the commencement date for the activities because that was the day a national referendum was held to endorse the Constitution in 1992.



The NCCE seeks to use the occasion to create an increased and sustained interest and participation of all Ghanaians in the democratic dispensation for the achievement of good governance, social and political stability for national unity and development.



Mr Swanzy emphasised the need for all Ghanaians irrespective of their ethnic, religious and educational background to live as one people with a common destiny.



He also charged the people to take interest in nation-building, cohesion, peaceful coexistence and also pay attention to Ghanaian core values and principles in our democratic development.



Mr Francis Matey NCCE District Accountant reminded the community members never to lose guard on the observation of COVID-19 protocol and also tasked them to take keen interest in the ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination.



