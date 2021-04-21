NCA to shut down 49 television stations

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has embarked on an exercise to shut down 49 television stations for operating without authorization.



According to the regulator, this forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System.



The monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisations, contrary to section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008, which states that, ‘Except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act, a person shall not operate. a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorisation by the Authority’