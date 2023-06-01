NCA provides temporary solution for unregistered MoMo subscribers to access funds

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, Dr Ken Ashigbey, has explained that SIM card subscribers who have registered their SIM to mobile money will have a temporal opportunity to access their funds even as the unregistered SIM cards are blocked.



He said this in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



His explanation is on the back of concerns raised by some who have not been able to register their SIM cards before the deadline, May 31, 2023.



According to him, even the National Communication Authority (NCA) has been magnanimous to keep the 404# and 400# to allow subscribers who get their Ghana card within the period during which the window remains open register and be able to recover the monies in their wallet.



“For the 7.4 million subscribers who have about over 200 million cedis on their wallet when they are barred, they also will get the opportunity if they get their numbers back then the historical records of their transaction,” he said.



However, those who are unable to still register after the temporal window closes will have to contact the mobile money operator for their money.



“But if they don’t and the NCA decides to close the window anytime then what they would have to do is that they would have to go to their mobile money operators and there will be a procedure that will be put where they can get their money back but they will not be via mobile money. They will not be able to do mobile money transactions until they are able to regularise it,” he added.



Background:



In compliance with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA), telecommunication firms in Ghana deactivated approximately 9 million unregistered SIM cards.



The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, initially announced the commencement of the SIM card re-registration process on October 1, 2021.



While the exercise was expected to conclude within six months, it faced several challenges, leading to multiple deadline extensions.



The final deadline for SIM card re-registration ended yesterday, May 31, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Communications.



Subscribers who failed to complete the re-registration process are facing blockage, restricting their access to essential services such as phone calls.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:







NW/WA