General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: dailyguidenework.com

NCA defends Telcos over privacy breaches

National Communications Authority (NCA) says no mobile network operator or telecommunication company has breached any personal data or privacy of customers in compliance with the requirements of law.



A statement issued by the NCA said the attention of the Authority had been drawn to some misleading media reportage regarding the breach of privacy of consumer information.



The NCA said in March, 2020, it requested passive mobile positioning data logs from mobile network operators for undertaking historical and current analysis of persons potentially infected with COVID-19 for contact tracing purposes in accordance with the establishment of Emergency Communications Systems Instrument, 2020 (E.I. 63).



It noted that the Instrument required network operators or service providers to cooperate with the NCA Common Platform to provide information to state agencies in the case of an emergency including a public health emergency.



“All MNOs (All Mobile Network Operators) i.e. AirtelTigo, Glo, MTN and Vodafone, complied with the request for information, which was subsequently processed and forwarded to the Ghana Health Service for contact tracing purposes,” the statement said.



“There was no objection by any Party in respect of COVID-19 contact tracing data request until an application for injunction order was filed.”



The NCA was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524, in December 1996, but has been repealed and replaced by the NCA Act, 2008 (Act 769).



The Authority is the statutory body mandated to license and regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.