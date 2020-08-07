General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

NAPO lauds Akufo-Addo's vision at commissioning of new University in Somanya

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana commissions Phase One of the UESD

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has lauded President Akufo’s vision and determination to ensure that this country’s tertiary education needs are served in order to propel her development.



The Minister made these remarks at a ceremony to commission Phase One of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) and the sod-cutting for Phase Two of the same project at the university campus at Somanya in the Eastern Region, both of which were performed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Minister stated that when he took over as Minister of Education in 2017, there were a number of outstanding issues that were hindering this project, including contractual and funding issues, but that President Akufo-Addo was clear in this mind that this university must take off as a matter of urgency.



“Today, thanks to the President’s vision and commitment, we gather in celebration, not just to commission the first phase of this beautiful university construction project, but also to cut the sod for the commencement of the second phase. It is a moment of pride for us all, and I am confident that the UESD will grow to become one of this country’s foremost institutions of higher learning and cutting edge research, helping to find solutions to some of our challenges”, he stated.



Under Phase One of the project, the following facilities have been constructed; ­ Lecture Hall for School of Natural and Environmental Science ­ Multi-Purpose Auditorium for School of Natural and Environmental Science ­ Laboratory Building for School of Agriculture and Agro-Entrepreneurship Development ­ Faculty Offices (Administration Block) for School of Agriculture and Agro-Entrepreneurship Development ­ Vice Chancellor’s Residency ­ Pro Vice Chancellors’ Residency ­ Key Officers’ Residency



The cost of this phase is Forty-five million, Five Hundred and Seventy-five Thousand Euros (€45,575,000.00). This was under a Commercial Agreement with M/S Contracta Construzione through Financing Agreements with the Deutsche Bank S.p.A and the Export Credit Guarantee from Italy. Official commencement date for the project was set at January 9, 2018 and was completed on 21st October, 2019.



Phase Two involves the provision of the following facilities:



•Lecture Halls



•Main Library



•Laboratory



•Football Pitch



•Handball/BasketBall



•Badminton



•Tennis Court



•Tartan Track



The Contract agreement was signed on 6th May, 2020. The EPC/Turnkey Contract Agreement with M/S Contracta is valued at Forty-nine million, Eight Hundred and Ninety-one Thousand, Ninety-eight Euros (€49,891,098.00) for completion within 30months.



Further to this, the Government of Ghana has received a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea from the resources of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Republic of Korea in the amount of US$90,000,000 toward the cost of the Establishment of University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Bunso Campus Project. The loan agreement was signed in 2018.



The project consists of the following components:



a. Building Construction Works b. Provision of Equipment c. Capacity Building d. Post-project Operational Support e. Consulting Services



In attendance at the colourful ceremony were government ministers, Members of Parliament, officials from the Ministry of Education and its agencies, university officials, traditional rulers, clergymen and a cross-section of the Ghanaian public.





