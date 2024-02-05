NAPO is bold and action-driven; best man to partner Bawumia – Atick Yakubu

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the NPP National Communications Team, Atick Yakubu has made a case for the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 general elections.



In a Facebook post, Atick Yakubu said that Dr Opoku Prempeh’s boldness and action driven attributes makes him the best person to partner the NPP flagbearer.



“All those with interest in the running mate position have either been MPs, former ministers, ministers, heads of agencies and organization. The icing on the cake this time is someone from Ashanti Region and there’s no Ashanti as qualified than a Royal,” he opined.



“I support the call from the region. But wait, what makes NAPO special? HE IS BOLD AND ACTION DRIVEN. Bold in the sense that he’s not pretentious, open minded and confident. Someone who can speak the mind of the grassroots to the will be president and ministers. NAPO is Bold. You can’t take that away from him,” the NPP communications team member added.



Meanwhile, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has not yet formally announced his choice for running mate.



The New Patriotic Party have also granted Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a window of opportunity to consider and consult more with stakeholders on who he will select as running mate for the 2024 general election.



The decision was taken by the National Council of the party on Thursday, December 5, 2023.



