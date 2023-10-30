NAPO calls for unity amongst Ashanti NPP

Politics of Monday, 30 October 2023

Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has entreated members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to be divided by religion.



Rather, he said religion should unite them as the party has pledged its commitment to ensuring that it maintains political power in the 2024 presidential elections.



According to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is also the Energy minister, choosing a candidate to lead the party in 2024 elections should be based on competence and not on religion line.



The Manhyia South legislator said this in separate meetings with artisans and delegates from the constituency at Ashanti New Town in Kumasi in the Ashanti region on Friday, October 27, 2023.



Dr Opoku Prempeh noted the NPP has rooted its ground around all religious bodies and it will be a suicidal for any member to campaign on religion as the party prepares for the November 4 elections.



“It is dangerous for any person to use religion as his or her trump card to campaign in the quest to solicit votes, a situation that can lead to disunity in the party to affect the party’s chance of breaking the eight,” he stated.



“The criteria for choosing a candidate to lead the party should be based on competence, good track records, and the person’s ability to unite the party to win the 2024 elections,” he added.



He encouraged the delegates to approach the November 4 presidential elections as an internal exercise that will determine the future of the party and must be devoid of fussing and fighting.



Constituency artisans honour Napo



Manhyia South artisans have honoured Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known in political circles as NAPO, for funding their training at the various levels that have improved their livelihoods



The artisans were made up of hairdressers, fashion designers, make-up artists, pastry making among others.



The group presented Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh with an artwork of his image and items produced from their skills.



Speaking on behalf of the artisans, Ivy Nkrumah expressed her gratitude to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his generosity.



She stated that the MP has ensured that the youth in Manhyia South are fully equipped professionally for the benefit of their families.



“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is not discriminatory, he has supported us by paying our fees and also giving us start-up equipment. He is just a different human being and we are grateful for his life,” she added.



In response, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said he was humbled by the gesture of appreciation and indicated that he will continue to do more within his power to improve the livelihoods of his constituents.



“These recognitions do not in any way make me complacent, and thus pray to the almighty God to continue to grant me the needed capacity to continue to do more not just for the people of Manhyia South but all the people I come across in the country”, he humbly said.



More than 150 constituents have benefited from training in entrepreneur, financial and business management, and vocational skills organized by Hon Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



After the training they are equipped with startup kits that include sewing machines, cutting machines, hand dryers, tonging machines, washing basins, beautician accessories among others.



The training is in line with the Manhyia South MP's plans of tackling unemployment among the youth in the constituency.



Opening of constituency new office



Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on the day officially opened the Manhyia South constituency office located on top of the Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie building at Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.



The office has a 30-seater conference room, offices for the constituency executives, and a large reception to host any party activity.



Napo said the edifice attests to the party's readiness for any future elections, both internal and external, and his willingness to resource the constituency for the smooth running of its activities.



“Since 1992, the constituency has been operating from a single office limiting the official activities of the party and I thank my father, Nana Apagyahene, for this office which will help us to run smoothly our activities,” NAPO gladly said.