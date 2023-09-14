NAPO bags transformational leadership award

Regional News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Energy minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was on Friday, September 8, 2023, awarded at the 2023 edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) held in Nairobi, Kenya for his Transformational Leadership in the energy sector since assuming office as Minister.



The awards ceremony was organised on the margins of the Africa Climate Summit, which saw heads of state, ministers, senior government officials of various African countries, and key stakeholders gathering to deepen conversations on the global climate change agenda, especially from the African perspective.



Addressing different gatherings during the Summit, Dr. Prempeh used the opportunity to reiterate Ghana’s efforts at reducing carbon emissions under its commitment to the global climate agenda.



He said these efforts are within the broader context of Ghana’s blue-print towards achieving net zero.



Touching on the role of energy efficiency in Africa for the development of affordable, clean energy systems for the future, the Minister who is also a Member of Parliament for Manhyia South highlighted Ghana’s prioritization of energy efficiency which dates back to 2005.



“This is when we launched the appliance standards and labeling regime to date where we have passed legislations to back same,” he said.



The Minister indicated that the lighting retrofit led to savings of 124MW with 6000 CFLS deployed to replace 6000 incandescent lamps.



The transformational energy sector leadership award was received on the Energy Minister’s behalf by the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Bempah Tandoh.



It may be recalled that Dr. Prempeh in 2022 was named at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel as the Best Minister for the period under review, touting his outstanding leadership as energy minister.



This award is an addition to several awards received by the Minister for his remarkable leadership as a public official with the recent one being an honorary Doctorate Degree conferred on him by the University of Cape Coast, also for his outstanding leadership.