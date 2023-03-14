NAPAIC lauds Judge for turning down bribe

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Anti-corruption group, National Patriots against Injustice and Corruption Ghana (NAPAIC-Ghana) has said Justice Alexander Graham, who is a judge at the High Court in Bolgatanga, has demonstrated that the laws of Ghana are supreme.



This comes after the Judge exposed attempts by the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, to allegedly influence his decision on some mining-related cases brought before the court.



In a statement revealing the attempts to influence the Judge’s decision, the group disclosed that on Friday, 10 March 2023, “the Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii, and Richard Sunday Yinbil, the Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, were arrested after they had met with the judge, His Lordship Alexander Graham, in his chambers, apparently to influence the judge who is currently presiding over a mining-related suit.”



According to the anti-corruption group, “the judge walked them out” and ordered their arrest by the court’s warrant officers.



Read details of the statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, good evening. We wish to welcome you all to this all-important press conference organised by the National Patriots against Injustice and Corruption Ghana (NAPAIC-Ghana).



For the first time, we begin by saying that we are happy to share this good news from the circles of justice to you, dubbed “The Judicial Service is Working.”



The acting Upper East Regional Supervising High Court Judge, His Lordship Alexander Graham, has demonstrated that the laws of Ghana are supreme. This is so because this morning, at about 9:00 am today Friday, March 10, 2023, a serious piece of drama unfolded in his courtroom, High Court 2, where the Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii, and Richard Sunday Yinbil, the Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, were arrested after they had met with the judge, His Lordship Alexander Graham, in his chambers, apparently to influence the judge who is currently presiding over a mining-related suit.



The judge walked them out and ordered the court warrant officers (police) to arrest and handcuff them immediately. They were arrested and handcuffed immediately on the Judge’s orders. Subsequently, the judge instructed the Chief of Baare and the Secretary to the Tongraan to tell the open court what they had told him privately in chambers.



Ladies and gentlemen, shamefully, the Chief of Baare and the Secretary to the Tongraan became dumb and were shivering seriously. For three minutes, they could not utter a word before the court audience. Then, the judge said, “If you cannot tell the court, I will tell them.”



His Lordship furiously started by saying that he had issued warnings several times in his courtroom against people who might want to circumvent justice by visiting judges in their homes and in their chambers and that this act was common in the Upper East Region.



He further stated that the Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii, and the Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Richard Sunday Yinbil, came to him in his chambers and told him that they had been sent by the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, to invite him (the judge) to his palace to discuss some mining-related cases which the judge was presiding over and for the judge to understand the cases before him.



They further told the judge that the Tongraan was an accountant, a member of the Council of State, former board chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery, etc. His Lordship Alexander Graham considered their act as a trap and contemptuous.



The two (the Chief of Baare Naab Nyakora Mantii, and the Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Richard Sunday Yinbil) were promptly charged with contempt of court. They pleaded guilty to the charge and were convicted on their own plea. Even before their conviction, the judge had asked that the two accused persons produce the Paramount Chief of Talensi, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, in court today.



In fact, the whole bench of lawyers numbering about twelve, who were in the courtroom today on different cases from Sunyani, Tamale and Bolgatanga, pleaded profusely on behalf of the two accused persons and especially on behalf of the Tongraan. One Lawyer Mohammed from Gbewa Chambers in Tamale said the Tongraan said he had regretted his action and had asked him to intervene by pleading with the court to not give a custodial sentence to the two accused persons.



The lawyer further stated that the Tongraan had regretted and said that he would not repeat such an act. Lawyer Jalaldeen of CHRAJ and Lawyer Issahaku Lawal of Legal Aid all pleaded for a non-custodial sentence. Lawyer Mohammed Nambe, who is currently the lawyer for the Tongraan, also told the judge that it was even enough punishment by rebuking the accused persons in the open court and that they were first offenders and would not repeat the act.



Ladies and gentlemen, His Lordship Alexander Graham truly listened carefully to the lawyers and said the accused persons wanted to trap and destroy his job and if they had fallen into their own trap, why all these pleas from the lawyers. He further asked the lawyers what they themselves would do if they were judges in this contempt case. The whole courtroom was quiet like a cemetery.



Justice Alexander Graham is, indeed, deserving of the noble title “His Lordship”. He convicted the accused persons and asked them to sign a bond of six months and to be of good behaviour. He also directed that the bond should be signed before the Upper East Regional Police Command. The two accused persons were held in court custody from around 9.00 am to 3:18 pm before they were sent by police to the Upper East Regional Police Command.



We at NAPIAC-Ghana see the development recorded today within the Judicial Service of Ghana as one of the best actions led by a judge in the Upper East Region and we humbly would ask of him to do more. We also would love to suggest to the Chief Justice of Ghana to identify good judges like His Lordship Alexander Graham and award them enormously to serve as motivation for others to emulate and to make the vulnerable also receive deserved justice when the need arises.



We are aware of the modus operandi of the Tongraan in trying to twist the arms of the law by using his positions and his agents like the accused persons who were exposed today. Ladies and gentlemen, think about the well-known Rockson Bukari Saga in which Hon. Rockson Bukari was caught in a recording saying the Tongraan had told him to kill a mining-related investigative story involving Shaanxi Mining Company Limited and a High Court judge, Justice Jacob Boon.



This action of the Tongraan has become one too many. It is also a big dent on the Talensi paramount skin and we suggest that he refrains from such fishy dealings to avoid further embarrassment. We see this as a big embarrassment to the entire region.