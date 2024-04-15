NAP+ Gh, others raise concerns over shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

Health News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The national and regional leadership of the Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Gh) alongside individuals receiving care have raised concerns over the shortage of drugs.



A statement issued regarding the matter said the issue of medicine stock-outs that continue to plague Ghana's healthcare system is a major threat to their health and the country.



“The inability of individuals to access essential antiretroviral therapy (ART) due to stock-outs not only undermines our health but also poses a significant barrier to achieving our national targets.”



They have therefore urged authorities to address the matter with the urgency it deserves.



“We urge the government and relevant stakeholders to prioritize the development and implementation of robust long-lasting policies and mechanisms to ensure consistent and uninterrupted access to life-saving HIV/AIDS medications.”