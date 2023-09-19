NAM1 trial: AG to push for daily trial - Report

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a possibility that the trial of the embattled Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appian Mensah (NAM1), will be done on a daily basis.



This is an indication from Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.



A developing report by 3news.com said that the deputy AG made the assertion while reading the facts of the case at the Economic and Financial Court on Tuesday, September 19.



The report added that Alfred Tuah-Yeboah stressed the hope of the state to move for a day-to-day hearing on the case involving NAM1.



“We will move for a day-to-day trial hearing as the case proceeds,” he told the court in Accra, the report said.



Nana Appiah Mensah, the Menzgold CEO, is the first accused in the case of 39 charges levelled against him, including defrauding by false pretence contrary to Section 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



So far, NAM1 has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



The report added that Kwame Boafo Akuffo, lawyer for NAM1, had told the court that his client, despite a health conditions, has been very cooperative during his bail for the past three years, attending court proceedings.



On the matter of the change of name from Menzbanc to Menzgold, NAM1’s lawyer told the court that it was on the advice of the Bank of Ghana, and not because they intended to defraud clients through it, the report added.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch as traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market reflect on their new lives 2 years after decades of their investments were lost to a demolition exercise. They spoke with GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu on #SayItLoud:







AE/OGB