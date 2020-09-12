General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

NAM1 to give Menzgold customers 500 residential plots as 'goodwill gesture'

CEO of Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah has announced that, as a good will gesture to customers of the embattled gold dealership company, 500 residential plots of land have been reserved for them.



He made the announcement via Twitter on 12 September 2020 in commemoration of two years since Menzgold collapsed.



While recounting the measure of pain caused by “many losses”, NAM1 as he is also called, noted that “refreshingly, we celebrate many successes.”



According to him, one of such successes is Zylofon Hills.



He explained that Zylofon Hills is an “envisioned” modern smart city in the offing.



He tweeted: “12th Sept, 2018 in retrospect, we’re pained by the many losses we count. Refreshingly, we celebrate many successes. We commemorate today with over 4,000 plots ENVISIONED new smart city coming up. As a goodwill gesture, 500 residential plots are reserved for Menzgold customers.”



The 4,000-plot capacity smart city will contain a helipad, sports complex, business complex, golf course, water park, sports stadium and solar power station.



Zylofon Hills will also have a shopping arcade,music museum, film village, recording studio, cinema, gymnasium, swimming pool walk of fame and metro station.





