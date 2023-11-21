NAM1 plans 2000-man protest at UAE embassy to demand US$43m arrears, US$30m compensation for detention by Dubai police

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

The Chief Executive Office of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM1, has announced that he would be organising a protest against the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at its embassies including the one in Ghana.



In a post shared on X, on Monday, November 20, 2023, NAM1 said that the protest, which would be attended by 2000 people, would be to demand a $30 million compensation for his unlawful detention by the government of UAE.



He also indicated that his protest would be to demand some arrears to the tune of $43.8 million owed him by an entity in the UAE.



“Brace up friends, for a 2,000-man protest at the UAE embassy in Ghana and elsewhere overseas SOON, to claim a USD$43.8 million dollars (750kg of Gold) owed me and another USD$30 million dollars as compensation, for my unjustifiable detention by the Dubai Police in 2018/2019,” he wrote.



NAM1 shared documents, including a letter dated June 11, 2018, which was addressed to Horizon Royal Diamond DMCC, a Dubai-based firm, demanding the payment of a gold purchase deal.



The documents also included details of his arrest by the Dubai Police which were mostly in Arabic.



It could be recalled that on January 14, 2018, Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Eklu, in a statement confirmed the arrest of Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) by Dubai authorities in connection to a gold deal that “went bad”.



“His arrest in Dubai is to facilitate investigations into suspicions that he had involved in a gold trading deal gone bad within the Emirati jurisdiction,” He told the media.



A warrant for the arrest of NAM1 was issued by a court in Ghana following the failure of his gold dealership company to refund the client’s monies.





