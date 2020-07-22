General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Samuel Kumah, Contributor

NAM1 is bouncing back – Sammy Flex

play videoSammy Flex (L) speaking to Sammy Kay (R)

The host of Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda, Samuel Atoubi Baah popularly known as Sammy Flex has in an interview with Sammy Kay on the 'Go online show' thrown light on a wide range of issues surrounding his media outlet, Zylofon Media and how Nana Appiah Mensah, owner of the company bounced back after his return from Dubai.



During the interview, Sammy Flex revealed that Zylofon Media will be bigger than it used to be.



Sammy Flex who has just resumed work after taking a break said the lockdown which formed part of the government's strategy to fight the spread of Coronavirus rendered the show dormant for some time.



He said the station was also going through some form of restructuring, hence the change in programming.



He disclosed his show has therefore been moved from 7 am to 9 am. The show expected to air on weekdays, he said, will last for three hours.



Sammy Flex further refuted speculations some staff left Zylofon Media because the organisation was in financial distress.





